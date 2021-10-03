See All Dermatologists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Adam Bodian, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Bodian, MD is a Dermatologist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Bodian works at Bodian Dermatology Group in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Bodian Dermatology
    11 Grace Ave Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 03, 2021
    My visits to Bodian Dermatology are always really good because they advise me on what acne products are best to tackle my acne and improve my skin. Myriam Castillo, in particular, has been so incredibly helpful in recommending certain products to help clear up my skin. After she recommended I use hyaluronic acid in place of moisturizer and the exfoliator accelerator, I have seen amazing results. My acne has drastically improved! Not only that, but the facials I've received here by Myriam are very well done and leave my skin feeling so soft and clean. Thank you so much to Bodian Dermatology and Myriam for helping me along my acne journey!
    Alexandra de Sadow — Oct 03, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Bodian, MD

    Dermatology
    36 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Bodian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodian is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bodian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodian works at Bodian Dermatology Group in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bodian's profile.

    Dr. Bodian has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodian on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

