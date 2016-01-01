Overview

Dr. Adam Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bloom works at Precision Eye Care in Huntington, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.