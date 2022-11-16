Overview

Dr. Adam Blatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Blatt works at Robert J Bae MD, AMC in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.