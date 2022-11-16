Dr. Adam Blatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Blatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Blatt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Blatt works at
Locations
Adam Blatt MD Inc1401 Avocado Ave Ste 602, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 644-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Blatt for more than six years now. He has diagnosed and guided me through several medical problems, including prostate cancer. Thanks to him I am six years cancer free. I wouldn't think of seeing anyone else.
About Dr. Adam Blatt, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatt has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.