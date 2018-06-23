See All Transplant Surgeons in Waco, TX
Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine

Dr. Bingaman works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Waco Clinic in Waco, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Waco Clinic
    2329 N 39th St, Waco, TX 76708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5063
    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Corpus Christi Clinic
    1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5070
    Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant
    8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 206-7471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Organ Transplant
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 23, 2018
    Dr. Bingaman and the staff at the hospital are the best there is. I had kidney transplant 3 years ago. best people there is if you are stuck in hospital
    Irma Weaver in Corpus Christe, TX — Jun 23, 2018
    About Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD

    • Transplant Surgery
    • English
    • 1205943370
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Emory U Affiliated Hosp|Emory University Affil Hosps|Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bingaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bingaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingaman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bingaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bingaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

