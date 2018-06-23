Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Dr. Bingaman works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Waco Clinic2329 N 39th St, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (210) 756-5063
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Corpus Christi Clinic1521 S Staples St Ste 510, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (210) 756-5070
Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Kidney and Pancreas Transplant8201 Ewing Halsell Dr Fl 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7471
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bingaman and the staff at the hospital are the best there is. I had kidney transplant 3 years ago. best people there is if you are stuck in hospital
About Dr. Adam Bingaman, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1205943370
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland School Medicine|University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Emory U Affiliated Hosp|Emory University Affil Hosps|Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bingaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bingaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bingaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bingaman.
