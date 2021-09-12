Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevevino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bevevino works at
Locations
Children's National Hospital111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 476-2120
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice7420 Remcon Cir Ste A2, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice3100 N Lee Trevino Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7465
El Paso Orthopaedic Surgery Group - A Providence Medical Partners Practice1700 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7465
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bevevino did my spinal fusion 2 years ago and I have had zero issues since then. He was always available for questions and follow up appointments. I could not have found a better spine surgeon in El Paso.
About Dr. Adam Bevevino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922260538
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevevino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevevino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevevino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevevino speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevevino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevevino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevevino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevevino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.