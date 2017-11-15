See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Adam Berger, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Berger, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 596-6257
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Port Placements or Replacements
Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 15, 2017
    He is an awesome surgeon. He explains & makes sure you understand the procedure & that you are comfortable with what is going on. He is compassionate & loving..He cares for his patients. He is awesome & I recommend him to anyone who needs general surgery. He takes time to talk with you & he has such a big heart .. very compassionate and loving.. the staff is awesome and loving. This is a great place to come to & feel comfortable & loved & respected. He is very knowledgeable in his work. #1 Dr.
    Bobbi in philadelphia, pa — Nov 15, 2017
    About Dr. Adam Berger, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073533394
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • U of MD MC
    • U of MD MC
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berger works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Berger’s profile.

    Dr. Berger has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

