Dr. Adam Bennett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Orthopaedics2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Univ Feinberg School of Med
- St Jospehs Hosp
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
