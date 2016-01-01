Overview

Dr. Adam Bennett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.