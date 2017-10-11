Dr. Adam Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Bender, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Bender, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Adam N Bender, MD1150 Park Ave Ste 1E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bender is an excellent doctor. Has gotten my mom out of mystenia gravis crisis more than once. Going there for 30 years.
About Dr. Adam Bender, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
