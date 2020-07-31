Dr. Adam Befeler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Befeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Befeler, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Befeler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Befeler works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay603 7th St S Ste 540, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 382-5699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
From my first phone call to schedule, to the front desk, to Carmen, to Dr Befeler, it was all a wonderful experience. Thank you!!
About Dr. Adam Befeler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Befeler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Befeler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Befeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Befeler works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Befeler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Befeler.
