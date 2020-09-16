Dr. Adam Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Becker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Becker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Fairfield Memorial Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Downtown Dermatology421 Chestnut St, Evansville, IN 47713 Directions (812) 426-9855
Deaconess Clinic4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Fairfield Memorial Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
he talks to you in words that patient can understand. after doing a cystoscopy on me he had both me and my wife come in for a visit so he could explain to both of us what the surgery would involve. one of the nicest doctors i have ever seen.
About Dr. Adam Becker, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Rhodes College
- Urology
