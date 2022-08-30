Dr. Adam Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Beck, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Beck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
New England Eye and Facial Specialists35 Marston St Ste 303, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 682-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went very well Dr. Beck explained what was going on in my eye, and cleared up what happened and he didn’t rush me out. .
About Dr. Adam Beck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1003818600
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Posterior Scleritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beck speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.