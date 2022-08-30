Overview

Dr. Adam Beck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital, Lawrence General Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at New England Eye and Facial Specialists in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Posterior Scleritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.