Dr. Adam Beall, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Beall, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson2000 E Greenville St Ste 2500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-6810Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adam Beall, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275807026
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fl
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beall has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beall speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beall.
