Dr. Adam Basner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Basner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.

Dr. Basner works at Plastic Surgery Center Of MD PA in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland
    1304 Bellona Ave, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 616-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Birthmark
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 12, 2022
    Dr. Basner couldn’t have done a better job with my nose! Not only was he incredibly kind, personable and attentive throughout my entire experience, but he gave me the perfect nose for my face. He listened to my concerns and explained exactly what he would do to address them. Everyone at the Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is wonderful - you’re in good hands with Dr. Basner!
    About Dr. Adam Basner, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598775512
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyn Med Center|Institute Recons Pls Nyu School Med
    • Columbia Presbyn Med Center
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Basner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basner works at Plastic Surgery Center Of MD PA in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Basner’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Basner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

