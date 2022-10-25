See All Rheumatologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Adam Barron, MD

Rheumatology
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Barron, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Barron works at PRESTIGE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology and Endocrinology Specialists of the Palm Beaches P.A.
    5155 Corporate Way Ste C, Jupiter, FL 33458 (561) 881-3022
    Premier Rheumatology/Endocnlgy
    5730 Corporate Way Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (561) 881-3022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Limb Pain
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2022
    I came to Dr. Barron with a condition that he had to work with my Ophthalmologist to help me. He was instrumental in me getting the medication I needed with assistance from the manufacture. I am so much better and my quality of life has improved greatly.
    C. Daniel — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Barron, MD

    Rheumatology
    25 years of experience
    English
    1013937671
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barron has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

