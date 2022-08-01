Dr. Adam Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Ball, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Ball works at
Locations
-
1
Gulfstream Urology Associates, PA579 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 105, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 465-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
Excellent Urologist. Very knowledgeable and thorough. Takes the time to listen and have dialogue regarding your issues. Provides explanation of what should be done next and why. Fantastic follow up. He is so very trustworthy and caring. The staff in the office is fantastic as well. Everyone is so friendly and warm and really cares . Such a nice group of people
About Dr. Adam Ball, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366438517
Education & Certifications
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ball speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.