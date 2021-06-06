Dr. Adam Back, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Back is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Back, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Back, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Back works at
Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Back?
Dr. Adam Back is a true "godsend". He is absolutely the "best". He is at the top of the line as far as neurosurgeons go. He genuinely cares for, and about his patients. For a neurosurgeon, he is truly "down to earth", explains everything in detail yet in a language you can understand. He truly makes you feel comfortable. He is a "rare breed" in the field of neurosurgery. He, after seeing many, many other neurologists and neurosurgeons, was willing to take my case. I was "chin to chest", had severe kyphosis and severe scoliosis. My whole spine and spinal cord were in total disarray and in need of grave repair. He willingly took me on as a patient. I underwent a lengthy 10 to 12-hour surgery. He is truly a "leader" in his field. He is the number one neurosurgeon at Novant Presbyterian Health Medical Center, and the number one neurosurgeon in all of Charlotte...really in all of North Carolina. Kudos to Dr. Adam Back and his whole team!!!
About Dr. Adam Back, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1447540935
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
