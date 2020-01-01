Overview

Dr. Adam Auerbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Auerbach works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.