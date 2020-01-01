Dr. Adam Auerbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Auerbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Auerbach, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Auerbach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Auerbach is kind, patient, understanding and thorough.
About Dr. Adam Auerbach, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
