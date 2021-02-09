Dr. Adam Ashton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Ashton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Ashton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
1
Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp85 Bryant Woods S, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashton is highly professional, has a great bedside manner, and listens very well. He answers all questions and responds to email in a timely manner. His office staff is very efficient.
About Dr. Adam Ashton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashton works at
Dr. Ashton has seen patients for Phobia, Cognitive Function Testing and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashton.
