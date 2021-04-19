Dr. Adam Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Arthur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Arthur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Adam Arthur is a gift from God! Thank you for saving my life. I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 2017 that remained stable. I decided to get it repaired while I was still healthy in July 2020. Dr Arthur performed a special procedure which was inserting a flow diverter in my unruptured aneurysm. I had my 6 month follow up in Jan 2021 and praise God and Dr. Arthur saved my life. My aneurysm is gone. I cannot say enough for this great physician.
About Dr. Adam Arthur, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982693313
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Univ Of Utah Coll Of Med, Salt Lake Genl Hosp
- U Utah Salt Lake City
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arthur speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.
