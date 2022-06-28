Dr. Adam Anz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Anz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Anz, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Dr. Anz works at
Locations
Baptist Medical Group LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 203, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. And did a phenomenal job on my son Zavier’s fibula break and deltoid repair. He answered all of my questions and took time to listen to my concerns. His staff was amazing and all the follow up care was just as awesome. He took time to reassure my son this was to just a setback and he and his staff encouraged him every visit. So thankful to him and his staff! Zav is back the field an doing great!
About Dr. Adam Anz, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821270190
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Vail Vly MC
- Wake Forest University
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anz has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Anz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anz.
