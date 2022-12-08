Dr. Adam Angeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Angeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Angeles, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine - M.D., and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Angeles works at
Locations
-
1
Bend Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery1239 NE Medical Center Dr Ste 240, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 395-9156Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angeles?
I am very satisfied with the results.
About Dr. Adam Angeles, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336209345
Education & Certifications
- Plastic & Reconstructive, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - please provide Hospital,|Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine - M.D.,
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angeles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angeles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Angeles using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Angeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angeles works at
Dr. Angeles speaks Spanish.
436 patients have reviewed Dr. Angeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angeles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.