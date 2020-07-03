Dr. Androlia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Androlia, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Androlia, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.
Dr. Androlia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Concord Orthopaedics, P.A. - Concord location264 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 224-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Derry Medical Center6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 100, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 537-1300
-
3
Derry Surgical Center LLC15 Tsienneto Rd, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 537-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Androlia?
This was my first visit with Dr. Androlia and he was just absolutely amazing. He was quick and efficient with my ultrasound injections. He explained everything and answered all my questions. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Adam Androlia, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1205124757
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Androlia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Androlia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Androlia works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Androlia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Androlia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Androlia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Androlia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.