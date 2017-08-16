Overview

Dr. Adam Alperin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Alperin works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.