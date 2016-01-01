Dr. Adam Allan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Allan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Allan, DO is a dermatologist in Clarksville, TN. Dr. Allan completed a residency at MSUCOM - St. Joseph Mercy Livingston. He currently practices at Nashville Skin. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Allan is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Nashville Skin670 Sango Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nashville Skin Cancer2525 21st Ave S Fl 1, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Adam Allan, DO
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992149074
Education & Certifications
- MSUCOM - St. Joseph Mercy Livingston
- Botsford General Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Central Florida
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Allan?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
