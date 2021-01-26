Overview

Dr. Adam Abroms, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Abroms works at Dougherty Laser Vision in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Paso Robles, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.