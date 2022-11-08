Dr. Adam Abram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Abram, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Abram, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Abram works at
Locations
Heritage Ear Nose & Throatfacial Plastic Surgery2025 Technology Pkwy Ste G03, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 728-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered horribly for so many years with chronic sinus infections. I always feared visiting ENT because of how invasive it can be. The office staff and Dr. Abram immediately put me at ease. While sinus surgery itself wasn't enjoyable, it was a HUGE game changer in my health. I didn't realize how sick I had really become until after surgery and I felt well again. This office is very patient first!
About Dr. Adam Abram, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University Of Va Med Center
- University of Virginia
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abram has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Abram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abram, there are benefits to both methods.