Dr. Adaline Zalkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adaline Zalkin, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Legal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonama University of Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zalkin works at
Locations
The Emerald Medical Group of Sarasota, PA3900 Clark Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 926-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Assurant Health
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Pipefitters
- Self Pay
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She involves her patient in as much education as needed to find the right solution for your needs. She personally reviews and tries products to keep on top of what the various companies are offering. Dr. Zalkin has been easy to work. with.
About Dr. Adaline Zalkin, MD
- Legal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Polyclinic Medical Center
- Queens Hospital Center
- Autonama University of Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalkin speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalkin.
