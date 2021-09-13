Overview

Dr. Adalberto Rodriguez Morales, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ).



Dr. Rodriguez Morales works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.