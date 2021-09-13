Dr. Adalberto Rodriguez Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adalberto Rodriguez Morales, MD
Dr. Adalberto Rodriguez Morales, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ).
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rodriguez is most caring doctor that I have ever met in my life. He has individual approach to every patient and he is taking his time to meet patient concerns. Very knowledgeable doctor and amazing person. Thank you.
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New Jersey Medical School (UMDNJ)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.