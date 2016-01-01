Dr. Campo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adalberto Campo, MD
Dr. Adalberto Campo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Cook Co Hosp
1
Saint John Heart Clinic2222 W Division St Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 342-3333
2
Resurrection Health Care1431 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 633-5857
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1902961006
- Cook Co Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Campo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campo speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.