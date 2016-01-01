Dr. Adaku Uzo-Okereke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzo-Okereke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adaku Uzo-Okereke, MD
Overview
Dr. Adaku Uzo-Okereke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Uzo-Okereke works at
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth's3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 5000, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 641-5803Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
HSHS Medical Group Neurology Specialty Clinic - Breese9515 Holy Cross Ln, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 641-5803Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Adaku Uzo-Okereke, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1497105704
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology

