Dr. Obekpa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD
Overview
Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL.
Locations
- 1 555 Madison Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (347) 777-4237
Salus Care Management LLC1371 Seabury Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 684-6282
- 3 2626 Halperin Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 299-7295
Essen Medical Associates PC2015 GRAND CONCOURSE, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (718) 299-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Adah Obekpa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033216387
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
