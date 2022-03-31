See All Neurologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD

Neurology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.

Dr. Onuoha works at East Desert OB/GYN in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sun Neuro PA
    10657 Vista del Sol Dr Ste F, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 303-7548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Onuoha on 3/30/2022 was wonderful. She is very professional and kind!! The staff is very professional and kind as well. I am a military member and if you have to see a civilian physician, I would highly recommend Dr. Onuoha.
    Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770723587
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adaeze Onuoha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onuoha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onuoha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onuoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onuoha works at East Desert OB/GYN in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Onuoha’s profile.

    Dr. Onuoha has seen patients for Tremor and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onuoha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Onuoha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onuoha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onuoha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onuoha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

