Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD is a dermatologist in Humble, TX. She currently practices at Wellspire Medical Group and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Egesi is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Humble Dermatology Pllc
    18980 N Memorial Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 707-6400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • Humana Health Plan of Texas
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982929006
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor Coll of Med
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Egesi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Egesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Egesi has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Egesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egesi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.