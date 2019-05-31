Overview

Dr. Ada Lopez-Mendez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.



Dr. Lopez-Mendez works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease, Bursitis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.