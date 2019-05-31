Dr. Ada Lopez-Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ada Lopez-Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ada Lopez-Mendez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales.
Dr. Lopez-Mendez works at
Locations
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 297-1807
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lopez-Mendez & her staff are amazing! I spoke to Nina a few times prior to my appointment & each time she was very patient, professional & friendly. Today I met with Donna, before seeing the Dr, and she was great! She explained how the Dr works & what would go on during & after my appointment. Both her & Nina followed up with me before I left & again, they were great. Dr Lopez-Mendez was on time, extremely pleasant, knowledgeable & thorough. She explained everything she was going to do & what the plans were going forward. If you’re looking for a rheumatologist who will do her best by you, look no forward! Lisa Monaco
About Dr. Ada Lopez-Mendez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Mendez works at
Dr. Lopez-Mendez has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease, Bursitis and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez-Mendez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Mendez.
