Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Ada Hass, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    14402 Jewel Ave, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 880-2050
  2. 2
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health - General Pediatrics At Kew Garden Hills
    6940 Main St, Flushing, NY 11367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 880-2050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Immunization Administration
Newborn Jaundice
Fever

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ada Hass, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Hebrew
    Education & Certifications

    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
