Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ada Del Rivero-Yamuy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ada Del Rivero-Yamuy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Culver City, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy works at
Locations
-
1
Hughes Avenue Family Medical Center Inc3831 Hughes Ave Ste 101, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 204-0104
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ada del Rivero-Yamuy is an excellent doctor. My husband and I are her patients for some years and she has always given us excellent medical and human care. Her staff is excellent too and have always been willing to help us with everything we have needed. I definitely recommend her!
About Dr. Ada Del Rivero-Yamuy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1275676363
Education & Certifications
- Saint Lukes Episcopal Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy works at
Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rivero-Yamuy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.