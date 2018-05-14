Dr. Acquinonette Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Acquinonette Bryant, MD
Dr. Acquinonette Bryant, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Jasmine Womens Center Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC1983 Centre Pointe Blvd Ste 104, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 210-0433
- 2 6030 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 644-4496
- 3 25317 PO Box, Tampa, FL 33622 Directions (850) 210-0433
Womens Care Florida Llp1733 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (850) 210-0433
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bryant came highly recommended. After seeing her with my daughter (who has high risk pregnancy), I can see why. Dr. Bryant is very thorough and caring. She explained everything regarding the plan of care for my daughter and her baby. Although the wait time was long, she was apologetic and explained there had been an emergent procedure. I felt that we had found the perfect doctor for my daughter, she just made us feel at ease.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962561084
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.