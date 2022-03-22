Overview

Dr. Acquanetta Frazier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and United Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.