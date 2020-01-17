Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guddati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD
Overview
Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Guddati works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guddati?
Awesome doctor who cares deeply about his patients. Very calm and reassuring. Very informative and knowledgeable about the cancer I had at the base of my tongue. Very receptive and easy to reach by phone or in person if needed. Called in medications to pharmacies very quickly. One of the best doctors I've had in Augusta.
About Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD
- Hematology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guddati using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guddati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guddati works at
Dr. Guddati has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guddati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guddati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guddati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guddati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guddati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.