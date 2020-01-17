See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD

Hematology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Guddati works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Jan 17, 2020
Awesome doctor who cares deeply about his patients. Very calm and reassuring. Very informative and knowledgeable about the cancer I had at the base of my tongue. Very receptive and easy to reach by phone or in person if needed. Called in medications to pharmacies very quickly. One of the best doctors I've had in Augusta.
Tim Parker — Jan 17, 2020
About Dr. Achuta Guddati, MD

  • Hematology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1457639312
Education & Certifications

  • HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
  • Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

