Dr. Achraf Makki, MD

Neurology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Achraf Makki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. 

Dr. Makki works at Brain and Spine Specialists in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brain & Spine Specialists
    Brain & Spine Specialists
2202 State Ave Ste 201, Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 785-0029

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Confusion

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Achraf Makki, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1205013471
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achraf Makki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makki works at Brain and Spine Specialists in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Makki’s profile.

    Dr. Makki has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Stroke and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Makki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

