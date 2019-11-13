Overview

Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Paparsenos works at Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Graves' Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.