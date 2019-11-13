See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Yardley, PA
Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Paparsenos works at Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Graves' Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care LLC
    301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 1803A, Yardley, PA 19067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 274-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 13, 2019
    The sign in procedure is like no other medical office. It literally takes about 2 minutes. The entire staff is helpful and the Dr is personable and reassuring.
    CDavis — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487858015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincents Catheterization Med Center Ny College Med
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Achilles Paparsenos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paparsenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paparsenos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paparsenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paparsenos works at Bucks Thyroid & Endocrine Care in Yardley, PA. View the full address on Dr. Paparsenos’s profile.

    Dr. Paparsenos has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Graves' Disease and Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paparsenos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Paparsenos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paparsenos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paparsenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paparsenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

