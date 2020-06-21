Dr. Achilles Litao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achilles Litao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Achilles Litao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.
Dr. Litao works at
Locations
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics1029 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 529-6285
Akron Children's Hospital Pediatrics - Ontario2003 W 4th St Ste 125, Ontario, OH 44906 Directions (419) 529-6285
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I woke up with a sore throat this morning and decided to have my mom take me in to the doctors office in Mansfield, Ohio. Checked in and only waited about 5 minutes to be taken back. There was a really nice lady that walked in and greeted me and explained what they were going to do to help my throat. Dr. Litao came in and swabbed my throat to see if it was strep. After, he sent it to the lab and recommended that I have my shots that were required to go back to school. Then the first female came back and gave me them. Both doctors were very respectful and calming. I sadly can’t remember the female’s name but Dr. Litao was fantastic! Both of them were respectful to my mom too! I would recommend to call in and request Dr. Litao to you and your family! I know I definitely will request to have him!
About Dr. Achilles Litao, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164481305
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Med&Mental Hlth Ctr
- U of the East
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litao works at
Dr. Litao speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Litao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.