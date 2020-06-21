Overview

Dr. Achilles Litao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.



Dr. Litao works at Champaign Dental Group in Mansfield, OH with other offices in Ontario, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.