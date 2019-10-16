Dr. Achih Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achih Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Achih Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Locations
The Georgia Center for Facial Plastic Surgery613 PONDER PLACE DR, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 210-2625
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
So far so great! Somehow Dr. Chen used just one dose of Restalyne to make my face look light years better than it did after damage caused by unrelated professionals. He’s also very personable and seems to genuinely care about his patients. Professionally, as a designer for over 20 years with two mater’s degrees from a top university, I believe Dr. Chen has an amazing eye for detail and balance. He seamlessly blends this with his medical expertise and personal integrity to create a safe haven for discerning patients. I couldn’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. Achih Chen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1083796460
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Spectrum Health Hospitals
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- University of Iowa
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
