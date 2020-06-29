Overview

Dr. Achiamah Osei-Tutu, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Osei-Tutu works at Osei-Tutu Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Folliculitis and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.