Overview

Dr. Achamma Itticheria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Itticheria works at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown, KY with other offices in Owenton, KY, Louisville, KY and Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.