Dr. Achal Vaidya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Achal Vaidya, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Clinic of Stark County Inc.4160 HOLIDAY ST NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-4966
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Answers all my questions. Treats me with respect. No long wait. Very personable.
About Dr. Achal Vaidya, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881681633
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaidya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaidya speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.
