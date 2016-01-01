Overview

Dr. Achal Sahai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Sahai works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.