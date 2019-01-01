Overview

Dr. Achal Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Patel works at DAYSURGERY AT RENAISSANCE in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.