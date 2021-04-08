Overview

Dr. Achal Modi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Modi works at USMD Midthlothian Clinic in Midlothian, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.