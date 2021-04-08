Dr. Achal Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Achal Modi, MD
Overview
Dr. Achal Modi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
USMD Midlothian Clinic4440 E MAIN ST, Midlothian, TX 76065 Directions (817) 730-5904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Achal Modi, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modi has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Modi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.