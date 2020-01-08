Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Philip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Dr. Philip works at
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My Father was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The care he received was unbelievably excellent. My Father passed away approximately 5 years after his original diagnosis and was cancer-free when he passed. If you’re looking for that Hope that you can’t seem to find anywhere else, I highly recommend you see this man. He was a gift from God to my Father.
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1285826446
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Lakewood Health System
Dr. Philip has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Philip using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Philip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philip has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Philip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Philip. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philip.
