Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS

Oncology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS is an Oncology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Dr. Philip works at St. Joseph's-Good Beginnings OB Clinic (Brainerd) in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)
    Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)
523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401
Secondary Malignancies
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 08, 2020
    My Father was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The care he received was unbelievably excellent. My Father passed away approximately 5 years after his original diagnosis and was cancer-free when he passed. If you're looking for that Hope that you can't seem to find anywhere else, I highly recommend you see this man. He was a gift from God to my Father.
    Patricia — Jan 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS
    About Dr. Aby Philip, MB BS

    Oncology
    English
    Male
    1285826446
    Education & Certifications

    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
    • Lakewood Health System

